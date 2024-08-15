JPMorgan China Growth & Income (LON:JCGI) Shares Down 0.5%

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 199 ($2.54) and last traded at GBX 199 ($2.54). 191,869 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 209,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 200 ($2.55).

JPMorgan China Growth & Income Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £165.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.04 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 212.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 216.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 11.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74.

JPMorgan China Growth & Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a GBX 2.76 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a yield of 1.27%. JPMorgan China Growth & Income’s payout ratio is currently -956.52%.

JPMorgan China Growth & Income Company Profile

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

