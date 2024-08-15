JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 442.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 388,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316,712 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.14% of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF worth $21,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.4% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $59,000.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $52.51 on Thursday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $44.95 and a one year high of $56.18. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.49.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.4268 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.75%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.