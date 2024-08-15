Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,188,134 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 4,332,195 shares.The stock last traded at $5.23 and had previously closed at $5.06.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Benchmark cut their price target on Jumia Technologies from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.
Jumia Technologies Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Jumia Technologies
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JMIA. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 13.6% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 15.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 15.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC raised its position in Jumia Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 77,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 51,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.
Jumia Technologies Company Profile
Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name.
