Just Group’s (JUST) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Just Group (LON:JUST – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 110 ($1.40) price target on the stock.

LON:JUST opened at GBX 138.40 ($1.77) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 110.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 101.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.32, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 9.53. Just Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 67 ($0.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 140.80 ($1.80). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,267.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.64.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Just Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,818.18%.

Just Group plc provides various retirement income products and services to individual and corporate clients.in the United Kingdom. It offers defined benefit de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, and lifetime mortgage service. The company also engages in professional services and distribution business, which offers technology, broking, and advice solutions for corporate clients and pension schemes; and regulated financial advice for pension, investment, and savings.

