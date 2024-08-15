Kaival Brands Innovations Group (NASDAQ:KAVL) Trading Up 9.2%

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 9.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.83 and last traded at $0.80. 247,468 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,894,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.33.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.23 million for the quarter.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Company Profile

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc sells, markets, and distributes electronic nicotine delivery system (ENDS) products and related components in the United States. The company offers Bidi Stick, a disposable and tamper-resistant ENDS product in various flavor options for adult cigarette smokers. It sells its products to non-retail customers through convenience stores and the website www.wholesale.bidivapor.com.

