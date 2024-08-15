Katapult Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 21,767 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,055% compared to the average volume of 1,884 put options.

Katapult Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KPLT opened at $13.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.76. Katapult has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $23.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.98.

Get Katapult alerts:

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $65.06 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Katapult

Katapult Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Katapult stock. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its position in Katapult Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:KPLT Free Report ) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,800 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned about 8.07% of Katapult worth $3,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Katapult Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Katapult and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.