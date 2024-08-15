Katapult Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 21,767 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,055% compared to the average volume of 1,884 put options.
Katapult Stock Performance
NASDAQ:KPLT opened at $13.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.76. Katapult has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $23.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.98.
Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $65.06 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Katapult
Katapult Company Profile
Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers.
