KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Short Interest Up 183.7% in July

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 183.7% from the July 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
KBC Group Trading Up 1.2 %
OTCMKTS:KBCSY opened at $37.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18. KBC Group has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $38.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.22.
KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KBC Group had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that KBC Group will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.
KBC Group Cuts Dividend
About KBC Group
KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.
