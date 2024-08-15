KE (NYSE:BEKE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.06 EPS

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $2.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $23.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.51 billion. KE had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

KE Stock Up 1.3 %

KE stock opened at $14.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of -0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.77. KE has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $20.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on shares of KE from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

Further Reading

