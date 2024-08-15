Kellanova (NYSE:K) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

K has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Kellanova from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Kellanova from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised Kellanova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kellanova from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kellanova from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellanova currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.36.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $80.21 on Thursday. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $47.63 and a 1 year high of $80.46. The company has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.60 and its 200 day moving average is $58.39.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. Kellanova had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $6,227,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,753,038 shares in the company, valued at $4,062,780,691.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 855,800 shares of company stock worth $52,647,260. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kellanova by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 60,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 49,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the 4th quarter worth about $889,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 852,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,687,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

