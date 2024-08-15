Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.17.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KROS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock.

Keros Therapeutics stock opened at $43.37 on Thursday. Keros Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $73.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.23.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.27) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keros Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KROS. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 18,682 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 2,653.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 181,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,212,000 after acquiring an additional 174,798 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

