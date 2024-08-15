KeyCorp Lowers Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target to $8.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at KeyCorp from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Bumble from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Bumble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bumble from $16.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Bumble from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bumble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.74.

Shares of NASDAQ BMBL opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. Bumble has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $17.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.78. The firm has a market cap of $721.86 million, a P/E ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $268.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.04 million. Bumble had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 0.92%. Bumble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bumble will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 7,492 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $85,483.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,232.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMBL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Bumble by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 115,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 16,869 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Bumble by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 683,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,076,000 after purchasing an additional 97,948 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Bumble by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Bumble by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 151,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,097 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bumble by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

