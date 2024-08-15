Keystone Wealth Services LLC Purchases 102 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,947 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 59.2% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 87.5% in the first quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Alphabet from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.03, for a total value of $130,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,894,812.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.03, for a total value of $130,424.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,024 shares in the company, valued at $4,894,812.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total value of $3,652,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,182,385 shares in the company, valued at $354,310,204.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,108 shares of company stock worth $17,365,854 in the last quarter. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $160.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.21 and a fifty-two week high of $191.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

