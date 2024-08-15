Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) vs. Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP) Financial Contrast

Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) and Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Airship AI has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kingsoft Cloud has a beta of 2, suggesting that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.9% of Airship AI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.4% of Kingsoft Cloud shares are held by institutional investors. 15.2% of Airship AI shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of Kingsoft Cloud shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airship AI $19.94 million 2.93 $16.37 million N/A N/A Kingsoft Cloud $6.96 billion 0.09 -$306.53 million ($1.13) -2.08

This table compares Airship AI and Kingsoft Cloud’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Airship AI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kingsoft Cloud.

Profitability

This table compares Airship AI and Kingsoft Cloud’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airship AI N/A -67.25% 107.17% Kingsoft Cloud -27.62% -25.61% -12.55%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Airship AI and Kingsoft Cloud, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airship AI 0 0 1 1 3.50 Kingsoft Cloud 0 1 4 0 2.80

Airship AI currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 376.19%. Kingsoft Cloud has a consensus target price of $4.55, indicating a potential upside of 93.62%. Given Airship AI’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Airship AI is more favorable than Kingsoft Cloud.

Summary

Airship AI beats Kingsoft Cloud on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Airship AI

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. offers AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company provides Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost for high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding. It serves government, public sector, law enforcement, military, and commercial enterprise organizations. The company was formerly known as Super Simple AI, Inc. and changed its name to Airship AI Holdings, Inc. in March 2023. Airship AI Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations primarily in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, network, database, big data, security, storage, and delivery solutions. It offers research and development services, as well as enterprise digital solutions and related services. The company also provides public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including video, e-commerce, intelligent mobility, artificial intelligence, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial services, public service, and healthcare businesses. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

