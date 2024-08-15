Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) CTO Sells $4,106,700.00 in Stock

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) CTO Allen Chaves sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $4,106,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Klaviyo stock opened at $30.24 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.08. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.26 and a 12 month high of $39.47.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $222.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.34 million. Klaviyo’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Klaviyo, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Klaviyo by 161.1% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Klaviyo by 191.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Klaviyo in the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Klaviyo during the first quarter valued at about $299,000. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Klaviyo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Klaviyo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Klaviyo from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Klaviyo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.65.

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

