Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KGS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

Kodiak Gas Services stock opened at $25.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.65. Kodiak Gas Services has a 1-year low of $16.72 and a 1-year high of $29.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Kodiak Gas Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 186.36%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KGS. Blackstone Inc. increased its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 1,358.3% in the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 644,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,613,000 after acquiring an additional 600,055 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the 1st quarter worth $11,544,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 74.8% in the second quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 780,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,279,000 after buying an additional 334,086 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 63.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 575,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,685,000 after acquiring an additional 222,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,279,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,695,000 after purchasing an additional 215,570 shares in the last quarter. 24.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

