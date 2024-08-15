Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) Shares Gap Down to $29.31

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.31, but opened at $27.32. Kodiak Gas Services shares last traded at $25.53, with a volume of 214,956 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Kodiak Gas Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 186.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,279,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,695,000 after purchasing an additional 215,570 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 780,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,279,000 after buying an additional 334,086 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 1,358.3% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 644,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,613,000 after buying an additional 600,055 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 63.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 575,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,685,000 after buying an additional 222,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 542,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,640 shares during the period. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

