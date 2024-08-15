KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KTEC) Trading Down 2.9%

KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KTEC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.47 and last traded at $10.47. Approximately 2,726 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 9,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.78.

KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average is $11.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 million, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.19.

About KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF

The KraneShares Hang Seng TECH Index ETF (KTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hang Seng Tech index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 30 largest Chinese technology companies. KTEC was launched on Jun 9, 2021 and is managed by KraneShares.

