Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE) Stock Price Down 16.8%

Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE – Get Free Report) shares were down 16.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.09. Approximately 13,202 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 71,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

Kuke Music Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.06.

About Kuke Music

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments: Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business; and Music Events and Performances Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions.

