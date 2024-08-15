L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Forecasted to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) – B. Riley lowered their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of L.B. Foster in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for L.B. Foster’s current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for L.B. Foster’s FY2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.16). L.B. Foster had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut L.B. Foster from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Singular Research upgraded shares of L.B. Foster to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

L.B. Foster Stock Performance

Shares of FSTR opened at $17.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $196.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.19. L.B. Foster has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $30.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L.B. Foster

An institutional investor recently raised its position in L.B. Foster stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) by 760.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L.B. Foster were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at L.B. Foster

In other news, CFO William M. Thalman acquired 2,500 shares of L.B. Foster stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.79 per share, for a total transaction of $41,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,806 shares in the company, valued at $987,352.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other L.B. Foster news, Director Raymond T. Betler bought 5,000 shares of L.B. Foster stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.62 per share, with a total value of $88,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,893 shares in the company, valued at $544,334.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William M. Thalman purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.79 per share, for a total transaction of $41,975.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,806 shares in the company, valued at $987,352.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 8,620 shares of company stock worth $149,231. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Rail, Technologies, and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors, as well as used rails; rail accessories, such as rack spikes, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; insulated rail joints and related accessories; fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products.

Featured Stories

