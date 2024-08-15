Lancaster Colony (LANC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 22nd. Analysts expect Lancaster Colony to post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ LANC opened at $195.13 on Thursday. Lancaster Colony has a 1 year low of $158.88 and a 1 year high of $215.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.73.

Several research firms have commented on LANC. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 price target on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lancaster Colony presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.75.

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

