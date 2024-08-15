Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEAW) Trading 10.4% Higher

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEAW – Get Free Report) was up 10.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 5,097 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 39,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Landsea Homes Trading Up 10.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.26.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Corporation engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company develops homes and communities; builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities.

