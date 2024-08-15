Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Director Gerard Ber Sells 15,500 Shares

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) Director Gerard Ber sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $1,495,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,402.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Lantheus Stock Performance

Lantheus stock opened at $94.91 on Thursday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $126.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.78 and its 200 day moving average is $75.69.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.12 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 48.36%. Lantheus’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNTH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Lantheus from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Lantheus from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 184.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 161.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Lantheus in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 99.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Further Reading

