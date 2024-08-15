LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV – Get Free Report) rose 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.55 and last traded at $31.52. Approximately 8,997 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 8,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.29.

LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.10. The company has a market cap of $80.38 million, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Trading of LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF stock. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,483,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,553 shares during the period. LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF makes up 4.5% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Redwood Investment Management LLC owned about 46.79% of LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF worth $49,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF

The LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (ACTV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equity securities that are the target of shareholder activism. ACTV was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by LeaderShares.

