Lear (NYSE:LEA) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $132.00 to $131.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lear from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Lear from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $153.56.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $110.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.42. Lear has a one year low of $107.25 and a one year high of $147.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 14.75%. Lear’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lear will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $159,174.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lear news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $159,174.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total value of $296,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Lear in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Lear in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lear by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

