Leerink Partnrs Comments on Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, August 12th. Leerink Partnrs analyst L. Nsongo expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arcturus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.74) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.45) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($6.01) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($4.70) EPS.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $1.21. The company had revenue of $49.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.61% and a negative net margin of 81.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.98) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT opened at $19.21 on Wednesday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.52 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.89 and a 200-day moving average of $30.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $1,040,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 447,448 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,394.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcturus Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.5% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 63.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.