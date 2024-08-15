LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.50) Per Share (NASDAQ:LENZ)

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for LENZ Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.06) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for LENZ Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.59) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.07) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.26) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.73) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

LENZ Therapeutics Price Performance

LENZ opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.44. LENZ Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.07 and a 52-week high of $29.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LENZ Therapeutics

About LENZ Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LENZ Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LENZ Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of LENZ Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of LENZ Therapeutics by 265.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 12,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of LENZ Therapeutics by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

Further Reading

