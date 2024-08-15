LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.50) Per Share (NASDAQ:LENZ)

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LENZ Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for LENZ Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.06) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for LENZ Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.59) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.07) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.26) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.73) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.46 EPS.
LENZ Therapeutics Price Performance
LENZ opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.44. LENZ Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.07 and a 52-week high of $29.82.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LENZ Therapeutics
About LENZ Therapeutics
LENZ Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than LENZ Therapeutics
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for LENZ Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LENZ Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.