Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank raised Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.70 to $10.70 in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Liberty Latin America Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:LILAK opened at $9.61 on Thursday. Liberty Latin America has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $10.93. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -320.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.09.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Brendan J. Paddick purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,212,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 886,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,842,055.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Liberty Latin America news, insider Dustin Henderson sold 5,906 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $59,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brendan J. Paddick purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $2,212,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 886,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,842,055.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Latin America

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LILAK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,712,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 352,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 150,007 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 188,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 101,576 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,271,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,867,000 after buying an additional 197,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,559,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,884,000 after buying an additional 291,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

