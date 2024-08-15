Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL) Trading Down 6.7%

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL – Get Free Report) dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. 266,365 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 274,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

Lion Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.63.

Lion Group Company Profile

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform for corporate clients, individual traders, and retail investors primarily in the People's Republic of China and Southeast Asia. Its trading platform offers a range of products and services comprising contracts for difference trading, over-the-counter stock options trading, futures and securities brokerage, and total return swap trading services through its Lion Brokers Pro app platform.

Featured Stories

