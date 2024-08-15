Litchfield Hills Research Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO)

LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Litchfield Hills Research decreased their Q4 2026 earnings per share estimates for LiveOne in a report released on Tuesday, August 13th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst B. Sine now anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for LiveOne’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share.

Get LiveOne alerts:

LiveOne Price Performance

LiveOne stock opened at $1.58 on Thursday. LiveOne has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $2.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.68. The firm has a market cap of $156.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional Trading of LiveOne

LiveOne ( NASDAQ:LVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $30.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.30 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in LiveOne in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LiveOne during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LiveOne during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveOne in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in LiveOne during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.25% of the company’s stock.

LiveOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LiveOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.