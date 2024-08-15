Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) Lifted to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $18.50 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. National Bankshares set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas (Argentina) presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Stock Performance

LAAC stock opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.27. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $8.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.35.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lithium Americas (Argentina)

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the first quarter worth $54,000. 49.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Company Profile

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

