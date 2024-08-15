Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) Lifted to “Buy” at HSBC

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2024

HSBC upgraded shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAACFree Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $18.50 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. National Bankshares set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas (Argentina) presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Stock Performance

LAAC stock opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.27. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $8.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.35.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAACGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lithium Americas (Argentina)

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the first quarter worth $54,000. 49.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.