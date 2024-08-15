LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) CFO John Deneen Collins Sells 83,735 Shares

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) CFO John Deneen Collins sold 83,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $93,783.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,457.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
LivePerson Trading Up 5.4 %
Shares of LivePerson stock opened at $1.36 on Thursday. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $4.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. The stock has a market cap of $120.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.12.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Options Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 497.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,809 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About LivePerson
LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.
