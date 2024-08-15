Loar (NYSE:LOAR) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Free Report) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LOAR. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Loar in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Loar in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Loar in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock.

Loar Price Performance

Shares of Loar stock opened at $74.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Loar has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $75.75.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $97.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.70 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Loar will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Loar

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOAR. Abrams Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Loar in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,052,780,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Loar in the second quarter worth about $38,952,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Loar in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,085,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Loar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,208,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Loar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,366,000.

About Loar

Loar Holdings Inc is a diversified manufacturer and supplier of niche aerospace and defense components for aircraft and aerospace and defense systems. Loar Holdings Inc is based in WHITE PLAINS, NY.

