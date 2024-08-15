Loar (NYSE:LOAR) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LOAR. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Loar in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Loar in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Loar from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:LOAR opened at $74.79 on Wednesday. Loar has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $75.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $97.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.70 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Loar will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOAR. Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Loar during the 2nd quarter worth $497,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Loar in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,366,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loar during the second quarter worth $9,208,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loar in the 2nd quarter valued at $492,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Loar in the 2nd quarter valued at $439,000.

Loar Holdings Inc is a diversified manufacturer and supplier of niche aerospace and defense components for aircraft and aerospace and defense systems. Loar Holdings Inc is based in WHITE PLAINS, NY.

