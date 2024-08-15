Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($3.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.19) by $0.19, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $9.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.30 million. Local Bounti had a negative return on equity of 273.85% and a negative net margin of 425.89%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.35) earnings per share. Local Bounti updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Local Bounti Stock Down 7.8 %

Local Bounti stock opened at $2.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.54. Local Bounti has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $6.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.20.

Local Bounti Company Profile

Local Bounti Corporation grows and packs fresh greens in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

