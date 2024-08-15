Lumen Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:LUMN)

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 69,145 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 122% compared to the typical daily volume of 31,206 call options.

Institutional Trading of Lumen Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUMN. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 22,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $1.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1.25 to $3.15 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.53.

Lumen Technologies Stock Performance

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $5.67 on Thursday. Lumen Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $7.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.14.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.21% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lumen Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.