Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Price Target Raised to C$32.00 at National Bankshares

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Free Report) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$30.75 to C$32.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised Lundin Gold from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. CIBC lifted their target price on Lundin Gold from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Lundin Gold from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$25.00 to C$27.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Lundin Gold to a moderate buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$25.17.

Shares of TSE:LUG opened at C$25.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.14. Lundin Gold has a 12 month low of C$14.23 and a 12 month high of C$25.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.551 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This is a boost from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.75%. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.27%.

In other news, Senior Officer Chester See sold 30,100 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.27, for a total value of C$610,253.42. Insiders own 58.83% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

