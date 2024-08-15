Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.13.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Lyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright downgraded Lyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Lyra Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYRA opened at $0.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of -0.01. Lyra Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $6.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,720,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lyra Therapeutics by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,481,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,215,000 after acquiring an additional 410,021 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 754,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 129,829 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

