Macquarie Trims Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Target Price to $3.50

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Macquarie from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on GETY. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Getty Images from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $7.70 price objective on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.66.

NYSE:GETY opened at $3.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Getty Images has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $7.35. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 55.25 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.93.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Getty Images had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $229.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.42 million. Getty Images’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Getty Images will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Kjelti Wilkes Kellough sold 8,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $26,721.79. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 246,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Getty Images news, VP Daine Marc Weston sold 10,227 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $33,033.21. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 89,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,479.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kjelti Wilkes Kellough sold 8,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $26,721.79. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 246,750 shares in the company, valued at $797,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,378 shares of company stock worth $262,851 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Getty Images by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Getty Images during the first quarter worth $89,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images during the first quarter worth $104,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Getty Images during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

