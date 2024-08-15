Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE) to Release Earnings on Friday

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MSGE opened at $37.74 on Thursday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $27.55 and a 12 month high of $41.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

