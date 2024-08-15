Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.73 EPS

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.73, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $227.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.71 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share.
Madison Square Garden Sports Trading Up 1.1 %
Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $196.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.89 and a beta of 0.95. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 1-year low of $164.79 and a 1-year high of $213.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.26.
About Madison Square Garden Sports
