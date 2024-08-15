Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.73 EPS

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.73, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $227.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.71 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share.

Madison Square Garden Sports Trading Up 1.1 %

Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $196.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.89 and a beta of 0.95. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 1-year low of $164.79 and a 1-year high of $213.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.26.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

