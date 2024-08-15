Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Price Target Cut to $26.00

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.84% from the company’s previous close.

MGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.70.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $24.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $19.16 and a 12 month high of $27.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 16.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,757,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,654,000 after buying an additional 2,956,314 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,126,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,602,000 after buying an additional 1,704,982 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 9.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,389,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,927,000 after buying an additional 847,542 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,162,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,200,000 after buying an additional 128,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 16.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,520,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,554,000 after buying an additional 627,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

