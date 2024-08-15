Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $52.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

MAIN opened at $48.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.12 and a 200-day moving average of $48.18. Main Street Capital has a 52-week low of $37.70 and a 52-week high of $52.39.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 89.11%. The firm had revenue of $132.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Main Street Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is presently 53.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAIN. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the second quarter valued at $79,000. 20.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

