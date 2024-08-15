Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Director Matthew Lyman Macinnis Sells 6,708 Shares

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) Director Matthew Lyman Macinnis sold 6,708 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.67, for a total transaction of C$232,566.36.
Shares of TSE MFC opened at C$35.48 on Thursday. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of C$23.69 and a one year high of C$37.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.44, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 29.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$35.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.10.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.18%.
Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.
