Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) Senior Officer Iain William Stewart Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Iain William Stewart sold 5,000 shares of Maple Leaf Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.90, for a total value of C$114,500.00.

Maple Leaf Foods Stock Performance

TSE MFI opened at C$23.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.56, a PEG ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$23.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.03. Maple Leaf Foods Inc. has a 1-year low of C$21.52 and a 1-year high of C$30.23.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.01. Maple Leaf Foods had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The business had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.27 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Maple Leaf Foods Inc. will post 0.7794118 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maple Leaf Foods Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 977.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MFI shares. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$33.50 to C$31.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.36.

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

Featured Stories

