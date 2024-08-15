Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2028 Earnings of $2.72 Per Share (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2028 EPS estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $2.72 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.86. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.87) per share.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

MRNS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.42. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $11.26.

Institutional Trading of Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 84,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 70.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12,934 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $384,000. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.