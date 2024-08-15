Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) vs. Earthworks Entertainment (OTCMKTS:EWKS) Head to Head Analysis

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) and Earthworks Entertainment (OTCMKTS:EWKS – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Marriott International and Earthworks Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marriott International $24.44 billion 2.54 $3.08 billion $9.69 22.40 Earthworks Entertainment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Marriott International has higher revenue and earnings than Earthworks Entertainment.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marriott International 12.01% -239.60% 11.81% Earthworks Entertainment N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Marriott International and Earthworks Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marriott International 0 13 5 0 2.28 Earthworks Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Marriott International presently has a consensus target price of $242.39, indicating a potential upside of 11.65%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.7% of Marriott International shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Marriott International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Marriott International has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Earthworks Entertainment has a beta of -0.29, indicating that its share price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Marriott International beats Earthworks Entertainment on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc. engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

About Earthworks Entertainment

Earthworks Entertainment, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the creation, co-production, marketing, and distribution of children's and family-oriented entertainment properties. It markets its properties through multiplatform Earthworks Entertainment, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the creation, co-production, marketing, and distribution of children's and family-oriented entertainment properties. It markets its properties through multiplatform market categories, including television, home video, merchandise licensing, electronic and video games, and book and music publishing. The company also forms teaming agreements with outside companies for the co-operative marketing of entertainment properties. Earthworks Entertainment owns marketing rights to nine family-oriented entertainment properties, which include Z-Force, an action adventure property; Nine Dog Christmas, a music-driven holiday property; Big Dogs, the big attitude character brand; Little Suzy's Zoo, the preschool and baby character brand; Corneil & Bernie; The Plonsters, the clay animation television series; The Little Reindeer, an animated Christmas special; 64 Zoo Lane, the animated children's series; and Kiddo the Super Truck, a theatrical quality computer animated property. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Addison, Texas.

