Mastercard’s (MA) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their outperform rating on shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $520.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MA. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $508.91.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.2 %

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $460.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $447.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $457.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $359.77 and a twelve month high of $490.00. The stock has a market cap of $427.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 122,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.20, for a total value of $56,144,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,971,308 shares in the company, valued at $43,705,795,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,423,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 122,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.20, for a total value of $56,144,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,971,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,705,795,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,749,175 shares of company stock valued at $786,543,836 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cross Staff Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 3,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 24,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,429,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in Mastercard by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 40,951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

