McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Stake Lifted by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $9,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 199,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,944,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MKC

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $77.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.76. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $59.13 and a fifty-two week high of $86.55.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.31%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.