Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Neutral”

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $90.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $76.00. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MDT. Truist Financial cut their price target on Medtronic from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.30.

Get Medtronic alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Medtronic

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $81.73 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.38. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $89.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $104.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,445,131 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $113,486,000 after acquiring an additional 98,901 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 824,511 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $64,897,000 after acquiring an additional 192,152 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 47,615 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Medtronic by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 254,337 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $20,019,000 after buying an additional 95,051 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.