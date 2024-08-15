Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MERC. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Mercer International from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Mercer International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

Shares of NASDAQ MERC opened at $6.29 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day moving average is $8.96. The stock has a market cap of $420.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.36. Mercer International has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $499.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.35 million. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 26.21% and a negative net margin of 11.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.48) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mercer International will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Mercer International by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 10,713 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mercer International in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mercer International in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

